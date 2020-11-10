Congrats! Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, are expecting baby No. 2 — and it’s a boy.

“Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” the Hamilton star gushed on his Instagram.

“Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! 🙏🏾🤟🏾 …We’ll make it right for you,” he captioned a series of photos showing his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Lucille.

JONATHAN SCOTT & ZOOEY DESCHANEL ARE #COUPLEGOALS — SEE THEIR CUTEST SNAPS!

The expecting mama shared the happy news via her own Instagram, confirming that their new bundle of joy is due “March 2021.”

“Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you❣️ More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world…” she wrote. “We love you.”

Odom Jr. and Robinson first met at an audition for the musical Once on This Island in 2008 and tied the knot four years later. The happy couple welcomed their first child in April 2017.

SEE GRETA GERWIG, CYNTHIA ERIVO & MORE DRESS TO IMPRESS IN GUCCI: PHOTOS

Famous friends were quick to congratulate the soon-to-be-parents. Glee’s Matthew Morrison wrote, “What what?!!! Best news ever! So happy for you, my family,” while Broadway actor Jeremy Pope commented, “Unc already loves you nephew 🤍 you look so beautiful Nics.”

Recently The Affair actress wrote an “appreciation post” for Odom Jr. via Instagram thanking him for being a wonderful husband.

“I am so grateful for this man who lifts me up, challenges me, makes me laugh, holds my hand and pushes me to be the best version of myself. Like any couple, we have our shortcomings and some days aren’t easy… we both still have plenty of individual growing to do, we know how to push each other’s buttons, and he loves to steal my oversized shirts.

“I love you to the moon. And it’s really fun doing this life with you ❤️,” she concluded the heartfelt post.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! FINDING NEVERLAND BROADWAY MUSIC TAKES FLIGHT

Odom Jr. is an actor and singer, best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the smash Broadway musical Hamilton — which earned him a Tony Award in 2016 for Best Actor in a Musical.