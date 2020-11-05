Reminiscing on the good ole days?! It seems Kourtney Kardashian is taking a stroll down memory lane. She recently shared a photo of herself with her long-time ex boyfriend Scott Disick.

The KUWTK star, 41, posted the throwback snap via her Instagram story on Thursday, November 5. “Wow ,” she wrote on the photo while tagging Disick’s Instagram account, @letthelordbewithyou.

This is the mother of three’s second post in recent weeks with baby daddy Disick. The Poosh founder previously shared a selfie of her and the self-proclaimed “Lord” while celebrating sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday on a private island. “Selfie selfie,” she captioned the pic of the two riding bikes by the water.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the idea of the former flames rekindling as they took to the comment section. “My 11:11 wish is that u get back together,” one user said. “You guys should just make up and get married🥺🥺,” one follower wrote. Another chimed in, “Please save 2020 with this relationship.”

The on-again-off-again couple — who share Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — dated from 2006-2015. Despite their separation, the co-parents remain closer than ever. “I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together,” Disick said of their co-parenting relationship last April.

“Nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and, like, come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better [way] … Like, what else could you want?” he added. Kardashian and Disick seemingly got closer over the summer after the 37-year-old’s split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

While Disick and the 22-year-old model were together for almost three years, they briefly broke up in March before calling it quits for good in August. The former love birds tried to make their relationship work, but Disick was more focused on his children. “He struggled balancing his family life while in a relationship with the young model,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Since his split, Kardashian and Disick have been “spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” a source told Us Weekly. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

The duo’s closeness was even credited as one of the reasons Disick and Richie didn’t work out. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” a source told Us. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

While fans and even Kardashian-Jenner family members are itching for them to give their relationship another go, a source said if it were to happen, “Kourtney would most likely be very private about it.” Added the insider, “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

Caitlyn Jenner previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his eldest daughter’s relationship with Disick. “They’ve got all these kids together,” she said. “I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.” Even Kris Jenner remains hopeful for their reconciliation. A source exclusively told OK! the momager, 64, is “rooting for them.”

Whether or not the former love birds ever reunite — as Disick is reportedly “dating around” — the two “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” a source explained.