Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced the end of their two-year marriage in May, but it seems they’ve had a change of heart.

Hough, 32, and Laich, 37, “have been back together for a couple of months now. They’re holed up in L.A. at the house they used to share,” a source says of the pair, who hinted at a reunion on September 26 when Hough shared a snap of herself with Laich’s husky, Koda, on Instagram. “Brooks has already moved a lot of his things back in.”

Therapy helped the couple repair their rift. “It was push and pull for a while, but over the summer Julianne and Brooks realized it was futile to go on this way,” the source shares. It also took some straight talk from Hough’s ex Ryan Seacrest to help her see the spark never really went away. “Ryan’s always been rooting for Julianne and Brooks and thought she was crazy to let him go,” says the source. “Ryan’s one of the few people she really respects and admires, and she listened to him.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum “has been gushing about how it feels so good to be back with Brooks,” continues the source, who says things are going so well that friends and family wouldn’t be surprised if a baby was in the couple’s future. “Everyone can see Julianne and Brooks planning a nursery and childproofing the house. That would be the dream life they’ve always wanted.”

OK! previously reported that the two are giving their marriage a second chance three months after the duo decided to split.

“They’ve both done a ton of soul searching, had plenty of time and space to reflect, and ultimately concluded that there’s too much love there to let it go,” an insider told UsWeekly.

The dancer and the former pro ice hockey player announced their separation in May after being married for three years. The duo began officially dating in February 2014 and tied the knot in Idaho — where Hough frequently vacationed as a child with her family — in July 2017.