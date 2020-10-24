Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are hoping to leave the past behind them, as sources reveal the couple is officially back together.

It’s been a long time coming for the doting parents of 2-year-old True Thompson, but according to E! News, the NBA star was adamant about getting back with Kardashian following their one year split that was brought on by the infamous Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in February 2019.

Following the socialite’s revelation on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, admitting that she had shared a kiss with Thompson, Kardashian said she was done with the 29-year-old as she planned to raise True as a single parent.

But by the look of things, the Good American ambassador appears to have had a change of heart, as she not only welcomed the idea of quarantining with her beau at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, but she’s also been open to the idea of giving their relationship another chance.

While they’ve been pretty secretive about their reconciliation, Thompson hasn’t left Kardashian’s side since moving into her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier this year to be closer to their daughter amid the world crisis.

There were even rumors floating around that the pair were planning on buying a home together.

Needless to say, the basketball player is said to have gone above and beyond to prove to Kardashian just how much of a changed man he’s become in the last year, and judging by his actions in the last couple of months, the Revenge Body star seems convinced that Thompson means every word when he says he wants to make their relationship work.

“They are together and very happy,” a source explained. “She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in,” the insider added.

And while Kardashian is said to have been “hesitant and taking it very slow,” for the fact that they’ve been together since the beginning of the year and are still going strong appear to be clear signs that Thompson is making a lot of effort in showing her he’s a changed man.

“Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloé is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him.”

Back in July, during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she’s been surprised to see how effortlessly the experience of co-parenting has been for her and Thompson.

She noted that during the nationwide lockdown, she’d found herself needing his help more than ever before, so it’s been refreshing for the 36-year-old to have a helping hand from Thompson whenever she needed some assistance.

“We’re doing a great job and I’m really grateful that we’re able to,” she gushed. ”You know, when you can’t rely on so many other people’s help, it’s so great that you have like, essentially he’s your partner, he’s True’s dad. And I need his help more now.”