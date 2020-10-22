Do we see sparks flying? Khloé Kardashian looked smitten with Tristan Thompson as they packed on the PDA at sister Kim Kardashian‘s surprise 40th birthday bash.

The pro-NBA player, 29, was seen kissing his baby mama, 36, on the cheek as they posed for a photo booth pic at the party. The celebratory event was seen on the latest episode of KUWTK on Wednesday, October 21. Prior to the Kardashian-Jenner family gathering, Khloé was all smiles as she headed over to the party with Thompson. The athlete had his arm around Khloé and went in for a kiss while in the car with Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick. It is unclear when the party was actually filmed, but it was sometime after Khloé and Thompson’s reconciliation.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly the mother of one forgave Thompson and wants to move forward in their relationship. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” the source dished. Khloé wants to “eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

It was confirmed the Good American founder and Thompson reunited in August after the former flames quarantined together with two-year-old daughter True. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life,” a source said at the time.

The two have been acting like “a married couple and are so comfortable with each other,” the source added. “Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player and KUWTK reality star, 36, first linked in 2016 but split in 2018 after Thompson was caught cozying up with multiple women. They eventually reunited but split up again after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s ex BFFL Jordyn Woods in 2019.

TRISTAN THOMPSON LEAVES SWEET MESSAGE FOR KHLOE KARDASHIAN & TRUE AS THEY ENJOY BREAKFAST

Despite their frequent rough patches, the complicated couple appears to be in a good place as they celebrated the KKW beauty founder amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sisters Kylie, Kendall, Kanye West and momager Kris Jenner were a few of the familiar faces at Kim’s milestone birthday.