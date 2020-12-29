After weeks of hints and rumors, Larsa Pippen finally addressed her relationship with Malik Beasley and claimed that Beasley was single when they met.

Pippen took to Twitter to give her side of the story.

“I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true,” she tweeted on Sunday, December 27.

“Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact.”

However, Beasley’s ex Montana Yao stepped in and dismissed Pippen’s claims. “This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already,” she wrote.

The scandal began when photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands in a mall on Monday, November 23, were leaked on Tuesday, December 1, and blindsided Yao who was still married to Beasley.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” Yao wrote at the time. “This is wild y’all. I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another… I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

Pippen didn’t acknowledge the scandal but seemingly threw some shade on social media the next day. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Days later Yao revealed that she and her son were kicked out of the family home and she had filed for divorce. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” Yao said in an update on Wednesday, December 9, and revealed that the scandal had not even been acknowledged and there was no apology made. “Just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

A source previously spilled to E! News that the pair had been texting for some time and making plans to see each other, as while Pippen knew Beasley was married, he “played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage.”

“She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.”

“Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

As early as October, Beasley reportedly commented “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” on one of Pippen’s posts. It recently emerged that Pippen and Beasley were even getting cosy during his birthday party in November.

On Saturday, December 12, Pippen posted a selfie on with the caption, “What makes you the happiest,” and Beasley commented, “U,” with a red heart emoji. The two were spotted on a date on Monday, December 14, in Minnesota.

On Saturday, December 19, Pippen gushed on social media about meeting the right person, and the same day Beasley was spotted liking and unliking a selfie.

After more than 20 years together, Pippen filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen in 2018 and share four children — Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” Scotty Jr. tweeted when the initial pictures came to light, and his mom vented on Twitter that “Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy.”

Yao and Beasley met in 2018 and share a two-year-old son.