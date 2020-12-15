Kids come first! Larsa Pippen showed support for her son Scotty Jr. after he dissed her relationship with Malik Beasley.

Pippen took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 13, and wrote, “Great win, Deuce,” while she watched her 20-year-old son play for the Vanderbilt University basketball team.

This came after Scotty Jr. tweeted, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” when pictures of his mom with Beasley surfaced earlier this month.

Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.🤞 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) December 1, 2020

Pippen and Beasley were caught on a shopping trip in November, which prompted Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, to immediately file for divorce. Yao has since addressed the scandal in more detail and wrote on social media last week that she is being kicked out of their family home.

Controversy aside, it looks whatever is going on between Pippen and Beasley is still going strong. This week, Beasley left a flirty comment underneath one of Pippen’s selfies. Pippen posted a snap on Saturday, December 12, and wrote, “What makes you the happiest.” Beasley replied, “U,” with a heart emoji. Fans took the chance to bring up the drama and asked Pippen, “How’s Malik,” in the comments section.

Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen for more than 20 years before they called it quits in 2018. The couple share four children — Scotty Jr., Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. While Beasley shares a baby boy with Yao, the couple only tied the knot this year after they welcomed their son in 2019.

While neither Pippen and Beasley have commented on the scandal, Pippen appeared to throw shade at a distraught Yao who wrote, “I don’t even know this man,” on her Instagram Story after she learned about the pictures along with the rest of the world.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” Pippen posted on social media at the start of the month. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Although they’re keeping quiet on the situation, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Pippen has “been focusing on her kids” and “the last thing Larsa needs is attention.”

That said, Pippen is still feuding with the Kardashians, and a source said that she hung out with Beasley under the impression that he and Yao were having marital problems and were going to split — which is exactly what happened after the pictures emerged.