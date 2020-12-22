They were hiding in plain sight! Days before the first photos of Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley’s affair made headlines, the duo were all cuddled up on his 24th birthday in Miami.

In newly surfaced photos obtained by OK!, the Real Housewives of Miami alum is seen resting her head on the basketball star’s chest on a luxury yacht. In another pic, Beasley is seen kissing her forehead as they posed for the snap.

A source close to Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, told TMZ that she expected him to be with her for the special occasion, and was disappointed when he couldn’t make it back home to celebrate.

OK! previously reported that Pippen and Beasley were busted holding hands while in an airport. Immediately after the photos emerged, Beasley’s wife took to Instagram to voice her shock that her husband would cheat on her.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all. I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another… I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

MOVE OVER, SCOTTIE! LARSA PIPPEN IS SINGLE & READY TO MINGLE — SEE HER SEXIEST PICS

The 23-year-old model immediately filed for divorce after seeing the pictures of Beasley with another woman. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” the brunette beauty wrote via Instagram on December 9, alleging that she and her toddler were “told to leave” their family home. “Just like you all I’m pretty confused.” Yao and Beasley got married in March of this year after welcoming their son, Makai, one year prior.

LARSA PIPPEN, WHO? MALIK BEASLEY’S EX MONTANA YAO IS FINE AF — 10 SEXY PICS

Things seem to be going great for Pippen and Beasley though, as the former Bravo TV star gushed over the weekend on Instagram about finding the right person. “Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything.”

Pippen split from her ex-husband of almost 20 years, Scottie Pippen, in 2018, and shares four children with the retired basketball player: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.