Armie Hammer’s marriage to his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, fell apart after the TV personality reportedly found text messages on his phone from a mystery woman named Adeline.

According to the Daily Mail, Chambers first came across the texts back at the end of 2019, and from what sources say, she was devastated by the flirtatious remarks that were made between Hammer and Adeline.

During this time, the 34-year-old actor had been shooting scenes for the Netflix movie Rebecca, costarring Lily James, who was recently photographed getting up, close and personal with her married Pursuit of Love costar Dominic West.

A source for the publication notes that the actress was referred to as Adeline on the call sheets of Rebecca and on her trailer while going on to add that James supposedly saw nothing wrong flirting with her on-screen husband, even though she was well aware that Hammer was a married man.

“She was not subtle. And he was into it, no doubt about it. She was touching him constantly, giving him long, smoldering looks,” a source gushed.

“While he was filming, he chose to have weeks away in the English countryside instead of returning to see his family who were also in the U.K. This is all very typical of him.”

After coming across the passionate text messages, Chambers was devastated by the revelation and though she was determined to work past what she had seen on Hammer’s phone, not even couples therapy and their initial plans to renew their vows could help her get over the trust issues that came with reading Hammer’s text messages.

In April, just one month after the coronavirus pandemic struck in mid-March, Hammer and Chambers decided to quarantine out in the Cayman Islands with their kids, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3.

After two months, however, The Social Network star decided to return to Los Angeles while the rest of his family stayed behind before changing his plans and flying to Miami instead.

There, Hammer was said to have accidentally sent Chambers an explicit text from another woman that she knew wasn’t meant for her, which led her to believe her estranged husband was once again up to no good. This time, however, Chambers was less forgiving and the ex-couple were ready to call it quits after 10 years of marriage.

In a joint statement released by the pair on July 10, the former flames announced: “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion, and love during this time.”