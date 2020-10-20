Clare Crawley is ready to find her forever love. Even though the 39-year-old and her front-runner, Dale Moss, had chemistry right away, she insisted that she formed a bond with a bunch of her suitors — and she isn’t afraid to let it show.

“It wasn’t hard to keep my feelings under wraps for him or for anybody because that is what it’s all about,” she told ABC. “I think a lot of people…look at it as a game or maybe this process that they have to go through of playing coy or doing this or doing that but love is not something I thinks anybody should shy away from. Honestly, that is what we are there for — a connection. So, if there’s a connection, I am not going to hide it or deny it with anybody.”

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

During the season premiere on October 13, the blonde beauty was involved in some drama with Tyler C. and Yosef. However, Crawley revealed the real reason she sent Tyler packing. “I think what you guys didn’t see — Tyler was trying to call Yosef out for speaking to women beforehand and bringing that to the table with everything,” she explained. “While I appreciated his sentiment behind it and his reasoning for doing it, there was also messages in my DM about Tyler. I don’t think everybody saw that part of it. There is unfortunately always somebody who has to go home and those decisions aren’t easy but that is how it goes.”

Crawley didn’t get a chance to talk to all of the men vying for her heart on night one, which is something she regrets. “I truly gave it my best. I think we had the longest rose ceremony in the history of the show, I think,” she shared. “It’s really hard and it’s easy to watch it and see, ‘Oh there’s that conversation and that conversation,’ but there really was really deep, long conversations and I had to kind of pick and choose who I allotted the time with because it was based off first impressions but you just know when you know sometimes. I could tell what people were sharing — that is not somebody who I could connect with. So, I tried to give my best and focus on the ones that could possibly be an option for me.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

Crawley revealed that one of her upcoming dates will be “intense” but “a lot of people will be able to connect” to it. The reality star also noted that one of her dates will be “really, really telling,” in addition to a fun dodgeball date.

The ABC starlet has made waves this season after it was revealed that she leaves with Moss after just 12 days of filming. The two are reportedly engaged, but Crawley was mum as to whether or not she found her other half. “I am in love with life right now,” she said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, October 13. “Things are really good. It’s good not being in quarantine. I’ll tell you that. … Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Are you happy? Are you happy?’ and I keep telling everybody, like, I was happy going into this. So, whatever came about it, I’m happy now. Things are well on my end.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.