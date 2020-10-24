Machine Gun Kelly has been dating Megan Fox since May, and by the look of things, they have formed such a close relationship that the 30-year-old musician even credits his girlfriend for helping him “become a better person.”

The couple first met while filming their upcoming flick, Midnight In The Switchgrass, out in Puerto Rico earlier this year, right before production had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when Fox and MGK returned to Los Angeles, they were photographed on multiple dates together, which made it clear that the actress had split from her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, and found love elsewhere.

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

And while many may have doubted that the two would last, MGK has given anything but the impression that there’s any chance of them breaking up anytime soon, telling NME just how much of an impact the Transformers star has had on his life ever since they first crossed paths.

The father of one admitted that he was “coked out of [his] mind and in a drunken stupor” when he began working on his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall, which he released on September 25, but being with Fox during the process of putting together the project helped him make some vital changes as far as his health was concerned.

“Tickets [To My Downfall] is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person,” he told the publication. “It’s interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality.”

WHAT CELEB IS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE‘S NEWEST NEIGHBOR? SEE HER GLAM DIGS!

“I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: “Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic. Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f**king life.”’

As well as finding happiness while putting together TTMD, the musical artist was also rocked with some heartbreaking news, as MGK learned that his father had died on July 5, just one year after releasing his fourth album, Hotel Diablo.

It was never a secret to fans that the pair didn’t show much of a relationship, but the rockstar did reveal that before his dad’s passing, the two were able to put their differences aside and mend their fractured family bond.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Losing his parent would inspire MGK to pen the track “Lonely,” which he wrote after spending a month grieving the loss of his dad.

“That was the first and only song I’ve ever cried to while I was recording it,” he shared. “I didn’t write that chorus at all; I just went in there and started crying and screaming.

I kept repeating the word ‘lonely’ over and over and over again and as I kept saying it, that’s when the tears started coming.”