Just four days after confirming her own COVID-19 diagnosis, Donald Trump‘s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has confirmed that her teenage daughter Claudia Conway has now tested positive for coronavirus.

Conway posted to social media that she and her 15-year-old are isolating, and that the rest of her family is doing fine.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

“Claudia & I are faring well in quarantine. Everyone else is negative,” she wrote. “As soon as dr confirmed positive, I told my family & then went public.”

Conway is one of an increasing number of President Trump’s inner circle that is falling prey to the virus, following the leader’s own announcement on October 2 that he was infected. Conway revealed she was positive the same day, a few hours after the President’s statement.

Hope Hicks — who potentially infected Trump when they traveled together on Air Force One last week — Kayleigh McEany, Nicholas Luna, Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson, Bill Stepien, Ronna McDaniel and Chris Christie have tested positive in recent days.

CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP´S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Conway also used social media to take a swipe at the media’s coverage of Claudia, who has become famous for her TikTok account that offers up a view into her family’s divided politics and her own anti-Trump views. She has used social media to savagely criticize her mother, saying she has ruined her children’s lives, and even went so far as to state she wishes to seek emancipation from her parents.

“My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant,” Conway wrote in a separate post. “She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she is 15. You all are adults.

“We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS – STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH THE COVID-19

Conway, who served as Trump’s campaign manager leading up to the 2016 election, announced in August that she will step down from her White House advisory duties. Conway revealed she wants to focus on her family during this time.

She added that husband George Conway, with whom she famously clashes politically, is also “making changes” and that “we disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.”