Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman has frozen his assets after the disgraced mogul fell behind on child support payments. The Marchesa designer did not act alone in this endeavor either, getting some help from a very unlikely source — Weinstein’s first wife, Eve Chilton.

OK! can exclusively report that the two women filed a motion in April, noting the state of Weinstein’s finances as well as his lavish spending. They then provided a number of exhibits to back up their claims in July, including receipts for private jets, checks made out to NYU and Cannes and various expenses related to his criminal trial, which he now lacks the money to appeal.

The women also provided the court with examples of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account and insurance fees he was set to collect.

It has now been three years since the news of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct and abuse of women was reported by The New York Times. That initial report was then followed by exposes from The New Yorker and other news outlets.

Chapman announced she would be leaving Weinstein two weeks later, and in June 2018, the pair submitted their separation agreement to the court.

It is still not clear how much money Chapman, 41, got in the split, with the fashion designer filing for divorce a few months shy of the couple’s 10th anniversary.

The prenuptial agreement she signed in December 2007 would have reportedly paid her out between $15 and $20 million after 10 years of marriage. She also received child support for daughter India, 10, and son Dashiell, 7.

The decision to freeze his assets is one that Chilton has been waging ever since he was first accused of sexual misconduct back in 2018.

Judge Michael Katz initially ruled that the former movie producer did not have to pay his first wife $5 million in support for their three daughters: Lily, Emma and Ruth.

Lily was 22 at the time and lived in Los Angeles, Emma was 19 and in college and 15-year-old Ruth was still in high school.

Chilton initiated enforcement proceedings out of fear her ex would lose his fortune as he prepared to engage in a legal battle with a number of his accusers.

She sought approximately $1.5 million in basic child support payments; $500,000 for healthcare; $124,000 for add-ons; and $500,000 for college and college prep. She also requested the money still owed to her from the sale of a Connecticut property.

Chilton grew concerned about getting these payments when one of Weinstein’s lawyers allegedly called one of her lawyers to say that the mogul planned to stop providing child support for his ex.

For her part, Chapman was working as an assistant for Weinstein at Miramax back in 1986 when she caught her boss’ attention, and within a year, the two were exchanging vows.

Chapman announced her decision to end the pair’s marriage in a statement that read: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.

“Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

That prompted Weinstein to give his own thoughts on the matter to Page Six. “I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people,” said Weinstein.

“I don’t want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have. I truly love Georgina, and I hope one day we can reconcile, although right now I don’t know if that could possibly happen.”

Since the split, Chapman has kept an incredibly low profile and has only been spotted in public a handful of times after moving out of the city with her children.

During that same time, more than 100 women came forward to reveal they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein.