From location to their work and lifestyles, it seems Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had trouble in paradise long before calling it quits.

“Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married,” a source told Us Weekly. “Of course, there were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles.

INSIDE OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS‘ SHOCKING SPLIT: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

“She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways,” the source dished. “They’re both successful in their own right and have multiple projects in the works. No one expects any big money grab or custody battle.”

The source added: “Olivia has a very promising directing and producing career and Jason has films lined up.” The former flames — who share Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4 — called off their engagement after nine years together. “They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” the source noted. “It’s all about co-parenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

Wilde and Sudeikis reportedly still “adore” and “respect” each other regardless of their separation — and the co-parents still appear to be on good terms. They were spotted hugging it out three days after the breakup news. In photos published by Page Six, the Booksmart director had her arms wrapped around her ex and was seen laughing in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16.

BEST BABY REVEALS! THE 20 CUTEST CELEBRITY PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

A source previously noted: “There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore.” Despite going their separate ways, Sudeikis praised Wilde and her new film, Don’t Worry Darling, on Thursday, November 12, one day prior to the news break.

“It’s amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off. She’s editing the stuff they already shot. She’s using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks ass that way,” he gushed while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

The former couple relocated from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Los Angeles, Calif., at the end of last year, which was the “beginning of the end,” according to a source. Four years after Sukeikis proposed, Wilde opened up about wedding plans, noting a New York wedding would be ideal. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another. Then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already,'” the brunette beauty said back in 2016.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Wilde and Sudeikis got engaged in 2012 after dating for two years. The Change-Up actress, 36, was previously married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years before they finalized their divorce in 2011. The Horrible Bosses actor, 45, was married to filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004-2010.