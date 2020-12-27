Blake Shelton has big ideas for his big day. Ever since the country crooner and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement in October, he’s been driving friends and family batty with his obsessive wedding planning, says an OK! insider.

“He’s whipped himself into a frenzy about every detail and keeps making all these over-the-top demands,” spills the insider, who says Shelton intends on holding a newlywed boat parade on the lake by his Oklahoma ranch and re-landscaping the grounds with color-coordinated flower beds.

“He’s also fussing over the menu and insisting on getting gourmet food and premium champagne imported from Europe,” the insider adds. “At this rate, the event is going to set him back a few million.” But Shelton, 44, who’s been quarantining with Stefani, 51, at his rustic retreat, is sparing no expense.

“Usually, it’s the bride who’s the nervous Nellie, but Blake’s more stressed about the whole thing than Gwen is,” continues the insider. “People are grumbling that he really needs to take a chill pill.” Talk about a groomzilla!

As OK! previously reported, the “God’s Country” singer was waiting for the perfect time to propose… and hid the rock in “the compartment” of his truck “for about a week.”

Though he was nervous that the diamond may fall out, Shelton wanted to keep it there because he was unsure of the exact moment he’d get down on one knee. But it was just two months ago that he officially popped the question to Stefani, surrounded by friends and family in Tishomingo, Okla.

“I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings],” he shared. “We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it’s been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment.”

He added, “I felt like it was important for the kids to be part of that moment, so that’s what I did.”