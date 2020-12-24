Mystery solved! Joe Giudice is dating lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi, and the two went Instagram official one day after his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, showed off her new man on the ‘gram.

“Biggest-life LESSONS ✨ Quality over Quantity 💰 Happiness doesn’t depend on wealth.✌🏻 Put it behind you and move on. ♥️ love yourself to know what you want! 💇‍♂️ BRUSH YOUR HAIR, rinse your mouth 👄, and Keep It Simple!” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 23.

The first pic was a quote from Eat, Pray, Love, and the second part of the Instagram gallery was a video of his daughters. Giudice then surprised his followers with a selfie of his new girlfriend at the end.

“You see ‘G’ WHEN YOU LIVE and experience situations you can actually give advice that matters and hopefully people listen. Thanks for listening,” he added in the comments.

“He’s making it official too and I’m happy he’s happy. Go Joe!! She’s a pretty lady,” one fan gushed. “But wait! Who’s the lovely lady in the last picture?” another asked. “She’s beautiful. Wishing you all best in love,” a final fan wrote.

Giudice has been dating Fittipaldi for several months now. “They have been together since the summer,” a source spilled. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Giudice and his wife split in late 2019 after 20 years of marriage and finalized their divorce less than one year later. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, with her ex-husband.

The source explained that Fittipaldi met two of Giudice’s daughters, Gia and Milania, when they visited him in Italy and “they all bonded really well.”

Giudice was deported to Italy in October 2019 after he spent 41 months behind bars for fraud.

The snap isn’t actually the first time fans have gotten a glimpse at Fittipaldi. Last month, she appeared in his “Experience Italy with Joe Giudice” YouTube video, where she was seen dancing outside a cafe with Milania.

He told Wendy Williams in October that he and Fittipaldi “wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot,” but he later called her his girlfriend when he told E! News that Fittipaldi is “a fan” of his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Teresa has moved on, too, and is happy with Luis Ruelas, whom she gushed about on Instagram the day before. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned a snap of the pair.

“Am I trippin or does he look like a combo of Joe Giudice & Andy Cohen?” one fan asked. “Live your best life, Queen!!!” another said.

Teresa and Ruelas are “very new, but they are happy,” a source previously said about the lovebirds.

Although the former couple showed off their new lovers one day after the other, they still have each other’s best interests at heart. “Teresa and Joe remain very supportive of one another. He’s happy for her and she’s happy for him,” the source clarified. “They are both in very good places in their lives and are rooting for each other to succeed and be happy.”