Is Rihanna dating longtime friend A$AP Rocky? Sources say yes!

An insider told PEOPLE that the brunette babe and the rapper are together but did not spill many details on their romance.

However, fans have been putting the pieces together for some time now. Page Six reported that the couple was spotted at dinner with friends in New York over the weekend.

Ever since Rihanna split from her billionaire boyfriend, Hassam Jameel, in January, rumors have been circulating about the duo as they seemed to spend a lot of time together afterward. The Sun previously reported in late January that they were together, but then a source told E! News the very next day that the “Umbrella” singer was single.

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY ARE ‘HOOKING UP’ FOLLOWING HER SPLIT FROM HASSAN JAMEEL — ‘THEY’RE HAVING FUN AND HAVE ALWAYS HAD CHEMISTRY’

However, OK! previously reported that the couple were said to be hooking up in February following Rihanna’s split from Jameel.

The biggest teaser for the Rihanna and A$AP romance came in July when she featured him in a Fenty Skin collaboration.

The pair have been good friends for several years now. A$AP Rocky opened for Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013 and is featured on her song “Cockiness.” They were also spotted together at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris in 2018.

MOVING ON? RIHANNA SPENDS TIME WITH A$AP ROCKY AFTER SPLIT WITH EX HASSAN JAMEEL

The Hollywood stars had amazing chemistry together while doing interviews for GQ and Vogue, where they discussed skincare. Rihanna even joked that she should “mute” A$AP Rocky after they teased one another, and he said she should “stop making me laugh.”

“My skin type is just as complicated as men are,” Rihanna answered A$AP Rocky’s question for Vogue. “Y’all always try to say women are complicated [but] it’s y’all!”

The “Everyday” rapper told GQ that he wished there was more representation and diversity in the cosmetics industry, which is something Fenty Beauty has been praised for and that the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna is “not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy.”

TEQUILA, MARIACHI SINGERS, & MORE! INSIDE RIHANNA’S WILD 32ND BIRTHDAY BASH IN MEXICO

“You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day,” he added.

A$AP Rocky has previously been linked to Daiane Sodré and Kendall Jenner, but it looks like love was in front of him all along!