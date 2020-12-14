More and more details are emerging about FKA Twigs’ relationship with ex Shia LaBeouf, including that the actor allegedly covered up his STD with makeup.

Last week, the singer sued the actor for sexual assault and battery, in addition to claiming that LaBeouf not only knowingly transmitted an STD to her but didn’t inform her “beforehand that he suffered from this dreadful malady,” according to court papers obtained by The Sun.

In March 2019, Twigs — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — experienced “unusual and painful physical symptoms.” When she told the Honey Boy star how she was feeling, he “admitted that he suffered from a sexually transmitted disease which had been diagnosed years earlier.”

“LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” the court papers state. “Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup.”

The documents continue: “Despite experiencing a flareup of his symptoms, LaBeouf continued to engage in sexual relations with Tahliah, further exposing her to his disease.”

The U.K. native was “shocked and horrified” that LaBeouf had been keeping this massive secret from her. She got blood work done, which confirmed she had contracted the disease.

Twigs claimed his attorney “cruelly dismissed the sexually transmitted disease LaBeouf had infected Tahliah with as ‘not that bad.’”

“Tragically, Tahliah later learned that she was not the first person that LaBeouf had transmitted his disease to,” the documents read. “Tahliah discovered that at least one other woman that LaBeouf had been in a relationship with had contracted the disease from him, and that he had engaged in similar attempts to hide his condition from that person while engaging in sexual relations.”

Twigs claims that his “reckless disregard for the health and safety of his partners makes him a danger to women everywhere.”

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Twigs accuses LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” and infliction of emotional distress. The 32-year-old also claimed that the Even Stevens alum, 34, physically, emotionally and mentally abused her throughout their relationship, which only lasted for one year.

Twigs also spoke about a road trip she took with the Hollywood star, where he assaulted her outside of a gas station.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she told The New York Times. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in an email to The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Days later, Sia also got candid about working with LaBeouf.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday, December 12. “I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”