'That's Not The Truth, Ellen!': Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Most Uncomfortable Celebrity Moments

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Even with her sugary TV persona and “be kind” mantra, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, former host of the newly-concluded Ellen DeGeneres Show, has become one of daytime television’s most controversial figures, garnering allegations of questionable — if not alarming — behavior from staffers and guests alike.

Famously disdained by fellow comic Kathy Griffin, as actor Brad Garrett alleged in a since-deleted post that he knew many people “who were treated horribly by her,” it seems even DeGeneres’s own mentee, Greyson Chance, had less-than-stellar comments about the star. In a new interview last month, the artist slammed DeGeneres, stating he had “never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic” than the actress.

ELLEN DEGENERES ALL SMILES IN FIRST OUTING AFTER SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM EX-PROTÉGÉE GREYSON CHANCE

But it seems this mean streak doesn’t just appear behind the scenes. Over the years, Ellen’s concerning antics have occasionally cropped up during uncomfortable installments of the daytime television program.

From a Katy Perry blunder to the infamous Dakota Johnson party fiasco, here are four of the most controversial moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Keep scrolling to shop products inspired by these iconic guests and even more iconic Ellen moments.