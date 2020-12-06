Are Chip and Joanna Gaines in need of some relationship reno?

According to a source, the Fixer Upper alums are struggling behind the scenes of their show’s reboot, which is set to air next year on their Magnolia Network.

“They’re stepping on one another’s toes and bickering,” says the source of the beloved Texan couple and parents of five.

“Joanna and Chip got out of the original [HGTV] series because it was running them ragged and left little time for their family. This reboot has brought them loads more work that they didn’t need, and Joanna can’t believe she let Chip talk her into it.”

The source adds that Jo, 42, “feels she should be directing her time toward their other ventures — like their bakery and boutique hotel,” but Chip, 46, “thinks she’s being a poor sport.”

In August, the pair announced they were coming back to the small screen. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath,” they said in a joint statement. “But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

However, the brunette babe wasn’t too excited about their new venture. “They’ve been bickering ever since Chip signed the deal,” a source told OK!. “He honestly thought Jo would be happy about it, but her reaction was shock followed by dismay. She just wishes he had asked her first. But that’s the man Jo married. Chip flies by the seat of his pants.”

The first sneak peek clip of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home — which launches next year — paints a different picture of the couple.

“What did you do Chip?” Jo asks her husband as they are standing outside a house that is in need of a renovation.

“I signed us up for another season of Fixer Upper ,” Chip replies to his wife.

“Are you serious?” she asks. “Can I tell you a little secret? I kind of missed it.”

Before the Magnolia Network begins next year, select episode of their new series will be available on Discovery’s streaming service, which launches on December 4.

Only time will tell if these two can put their differences aside and focus on fixing up homes!