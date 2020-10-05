President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, October 2. As a result, the infectious disease is now spreading through the White House rapidly.

Hope Hicks — who potentially infected Trump when they traveled together on Air Force One last week — Kayleigh McEany, Nicholas Luna, Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson, Kellyanne Conway, Bill Stepien, Ronna McDaniel and Chris Christie have tested positive in recent days.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

In an effort to prove that he is doing just fine, Trump took a ride around Walter Reed hospital on Sunday, October 4, to wave to some of his supporters outside. However, people were quick to slam the former reality star for putting his Secret Service agents at risk.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, tweeted. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.”

The timing coincides with the release of a new book about the COVID-19 health crisis that will uncover more details about what’s really going on inside the White House. The book, COVID-19: The Greatest Cover-Up In History — From Wuhan To The White House — which is now on sale — has explosive new details about the U.S. government’s reaction to the virus.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH THE COVID-19

Investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Dominic Utton unearthed new revelations about the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and is still spreading across the globe. “COVID-19: The Greatest Cover-Up In History delivers the unfettered truth about what is undoubtedly the biggest political scandal of our time,” Howard said.

“It shows in unprecedented detail how governments in China, the U.K. and the U.S. not only failed to protect their citizens from the threat of the disease — but actively conspired to put their own political and economic ideologies above the lives of ordinary people,” he added.

In the book, Howard and Utton separate fact from fiction and expose the lies and cover-ups that raised serious questions about who is really responsible for this virus.

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA’S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

In the book, readers will understand how China’s social media crackdown helped spread the virus, how the World Health Organization failed its mission to protect people, the truth behind the Bill Gates conspiracy theories and how the United Kingdom no longer approves of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The true story of COVID-19 is not just that of a silent killer that suddenly invaded the world,” Utton said. “It’s the scandal of a global tragedy that could have — and should have — been prevented.”

The book, published by Skyhorse Publishing, Inc. under Howard’s imprint Front Page Detectives, is released in an e-book format with hardcover out on November 16.