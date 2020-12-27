When Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, took a trip to Hawaii early this month, it wasn’t just for a little R&R.

According to an insider, the vacay was a last-ditch effort to save their troubled 18-year marriage.

“It’s no secret they’ve always had their ups and downs, but they’ve been clashing for months while on lockdown in Malibu, mainly over Julia’s desire to move to San Francisco,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

The Pretty Woman star, 53, bought an $8.3 million Victorian house there last February, which hasn’t gone down well with cinematographer, 51. “His whole life is based around Hollywood, but Julia’s been digging in her heels about a move.”

During their getaway, the couple “had a chance to chill out and talk about all the stuff that’s been driving them crazy,” the insider continues, adding that things seem to be looking up. “Hawaii’s always been a refuge for them, and it’s been working like a tonic this time too.”

As OK! previously reported, Moder is “desperate to stay in Southern California, where he’s a lot more comfortable,” the insider shared. “They’re tired of bickering about it, but they’re at an impasse and may be headed for a trial separation — where Julia moves there by herself and Danny stays put.”

Roberts’ closest pals, George Clooney and Richard Gere, have both “tried to play peacemaker,” but it seems like there’s no point. “The last thing Julia’s friends want it see these two split up, but it’s hard to imagine either of them backing down,” the source said.

Over the summer, the Hollywood starlet posted a photo with her hubby on Instagram. “18 years #heckyes,” she captioned the adorable snapshot.

While the mom of three is usually private about her relationship with Moder, she gushed about how he changed her life for the better in 2019. “I think that first kind of ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast. “That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.”

She added, “He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Hopefully, this is just a bump in the road!