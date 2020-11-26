Julianne Hough is single and ready to mingle — with Hollywood’s hottest A-list bachelors!

An OK! source claims that, after her three-year marriage to former hockey pro Brooks Laich ended in early November — following a six-month separation and a failed attempt at reconciliation away from the spotlight in Idaho — Hough, 32, “wants to enjoy the single life and play the field.”

Announcing their split in May, the couple said that they have “lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.” They added, “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.”

HERE’S EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT BROOKS LAICH & JULIANNE HOUGH’S RELATIONSHIP ISSUES

But now Hough’s heart is back on the market. An insider says “she’s got friends trying to hook her up with Harry Styles, Drake, Jon Hamm — even Bradley Cooper is on her wishlist!”

The source adds that after years of trying to make her relationship with Laich work — even enlisting a sex coach and seeking fertility treatments — Hough has officially moved on. “Her confidence is sky-high right now. She’s sad her marriage has come to an end, but she’s finally feeling open to new experiences.”

In fact, as OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty took to her Instagram on November 15 to share a message, a quote from writer Bianca Sparacino — and is willing to find love in any shape or form. (Or, in this case, any eligible bachelor.)

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that,” the message read. “I hope you find love in every aspect of your life. I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places.”

The pro dancer officially filed for divorce earlier this month, on November 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the separation.

So now that she’s officially cut ties, “Julianne sees this as the perfect time to pursue some of her celeb crushes,” dishes the source. Get in line, boys!