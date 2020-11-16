Professional dancer Julianne Hough is wearing her heart on her sleeve — a.k.a. her social media page.

The 32-year-old shared a touching quote from writer Bianca Sparacino via Instagram on Sunday, November 15, amid her divorce from Brooks Laich. “The truth is — love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner. Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that,” the poem reads.

“I hope you find love in every aspect of your life. I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with friends,” the quote continued. “I hope you fall in love with growth, and change, and the messiness and beauty of f**king up, and making mistakes, and becoming exactly who you want to be. I hope you find love in places that were once void of it, in places within yourself that you could have been softer to, kinder to, in the past.”

“Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that love is so much more than a boy, or a girl, who holds your heart. Love is everything around you. It is everything,” Hough concluded, adding, “Love is EVERYTHING.”

The Footloose actress and the former NFL star, 37 — who were married for less than three years — initially called it quits in May before they tried to reconcile in August. “They missed each other and ended up hooking up a few times during their breakup,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They have tried to sort out their marriage and business commitments,” but in the end, “Julianne and Brooks just can’t get past their problems.”

While the former lovebirds first sparked reconciliation rumors over the summer, there were still some “lingering doubts and issues” that they needed to work through. Hough — who told her soon-to-be ex-husband she wasn’t straight in 2019 — desired to have “freedom when she needs it,” while Laich needed reassurance that the blonde beauty didn’t have “one foot out of the door still,” the insider dished.

The on-again, off-again couple began dating in February 2014 before they tied the knot in Idaho — where Hough frequently vacationed as a child with her family — in July 2017. Hough officially filed for divorce on November 2 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the separation. According to the divorce documents, the former flames signed a prenup. Hough asked that the judge to block Laich from seeking spousal support as she isn’t expecting anything from her ex.