It’s voting time, and Jennifer Aniston is calling on all of her friends!

The actress is one of the many A-list celebs who has been urging her fans and followers to take to the polls for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. While encouraging her 35.7M followers to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, she deterred followers from voting for Kanye West.

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she wrote on the Instagram picture of her sending in her ballot on Friday, October 23.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” she began her lengthy post. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.” The Friends alum called out Donald Trump for deciding “racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

The 51-year-old urged her followers to think about “who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).”

She added: “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Fans and friends applauded the Horrible Bosses star via the comment section. Model Naomi Campbell commented two blue hearts and a strong arm emoji and Jennifer Garner wrote, “Perfect, Jen,” followed by three red heart emojis. Other users wrote, “Yes Jen!!!!!!!” and “Looking so cute while voting for decency.”

Despite the positive feedback, many fans were not as thrilled with Aniston’s upfront political views. “Why must you tell us who you are voting for? Since when is that appropriate? Stop trying to persuade people to do what YOU think is right! THINK for yourselves people!!!!” one user wrote.

Another added: “And when Biden taxes the sh*t out of you don’t complain. He is NOT going to help the rich like you think. And please don’t tell us to be responsible and then sling a Biden vote at us. Everyone doesn’t see things the way you do.” One user told the actress she lost “a long time fan with that kind of ignorance.”

Aniston joined Jennifer Lawrence and 50 Cent in sharing their political views with the public. The Hunger Games star, 30, previously noted she “grew up republican” and used to always vote republican before Trump took office. “When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she explained. “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

As for the “Candy Shop” rapper, 45, he urged fans to “vote for Trump” after seeing Biden’s tax plan. “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” he wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 19, along with a photo of what looked like a CNBC report; the report showed NYC could face federal and state tax rates of 62%. “F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he added. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”