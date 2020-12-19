For Katie Holmes, it’s a wonderful life indeed. After a quiet 2019 holiday season, the Dawson’s Creek alum is heading into this Christmas in major celebration mode — not to mention deeply in love.

Following years of rocky, top-secret romances — from her mysterious, Scientology-shadowed marriage to Tom Cruise, to six years of sneaking around with Jamie Foxx — Holmes is finally in a healthy, openly affectionate relationship with New York City restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr.

“She’s found peace and true love at last,” says an OK! insider, adding that Holmes has been positively giddy throughout the four-month courtship, stealing away with the hotshot chef for makeout sessions, cozy dates and romantic strolls at every possible chance. “Emilio came into her life at the perfect time, and every day since has been blissful.”

Holmes, 41, and her eight-years-younger beau have already kicked off the festivities — and the actress is sparing no expense.

“Katie’s finally celebrating a major holiday with the man of her dreams. So she’s doing it up — decking the halls of her fabulous Manhattan penthouse, baking cupcakes and hand-making holiday cards,” reveals the insider, noting that the star also has most of her shopping done. “She thought nothing of dropping $10,000 on gifts for her man! She wants to spoil him because he’s made her so happy.”

Between Vitolo Jr. and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri, “Katie’s life feels incredibly full,” adds the insider. “It’s hard to imagine that she was so lonely just a year ago.”

Though the lovebirds’ holidays have been idyllic, filled with “cooking, caroling, volunteering and watching old movies while drinking wine,” per the insider, Holmes and Vitolo Jr. are already looking to next year and beyond.

Holmes “has so much fun with Emilio,” spills the insider, adding that the chef “brings out her sexy, flirty side. She feels like a whole new woman.”

“It’s turned serious between them,” the insider adds, “and Katie’s been telling friends that he’s the one. They’re even talking about tying the knot in the spring!” Until then, there will certainly be more PDA on the streets of downtown NYC, where the pair is often spotted laughing together or passionately lip-locked.

“No one has seen Katie this happy in years,” says the insider, “and nobody deserves it more.”