Love is definitely in the air, and Katie Holmes is meeting the family! The actress was seen getting intimate with new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City and heading to an early dinner with his father at the Vitolo family’s SoHo restaurant on Friday, September 25.

The 41-year-old was seen wearing a black tank top and a blue-and-white sleeved shirt with a dotted scarf. Her accessories were all black — shoes, sunglasses and a purse. Her boyfriend, 33, was wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a black peacoat. Both of them were spotted with masks.

The two had a brief stroll in the SoHo neighborhood and then headed over to the restaurant where they had dinner with Emilio’s father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. The three of them were said to be having a pleasant time with much to chat and laugh about.

The two were confirmed to be seeing each other after being spotted on a few dates, including their PDA-filled evening on September 6.

Vitolo’s “warm nature” puts Holmes at ease, which could be the reason why their new romance is blooming.

Even though Holmes is smitten with her new man, the restaurateur just got out of a serious relationship with his ex-fianceé, Rachel Emmons. In fact, when Holmes and Vitolo were spotted for the first time in New York City on September 1, it was the “same day” Vitolo’s engagement was called off, OK! previously reported.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Dawson’s Creek alum knew that Vitolo was engaged and living with his fianceé. “I’m shocked to hear that they were sneaking around this whole time,” the insider revealed.

Vitolo has “apparently been on Raya the entire time” he’s been seeing Holmes, a source told OK!, adding that he met his ex-fiancée on the dating app before pursuing Holmes.

According to another source, “Katie was hesitant at first, but Emilio won her over with his kindness and charm.” Vitolo is said to be a “breath of fresh air” for the actress.

“Jamie [Foxx] always insisted they tiptoe around like there was something taboo about the fact that they were dating,” a source had revealed. “Emilio knows he hit the jackpot with Katie and is more than happy to shout their love from the rooftops.

“She is single and a grown woman and she will date whoever she wants and be proud of her choices. Additionally, her daughter, Suri, is the most important person in her life, which is why it is important for Emilio and Suri to develop a relationship. Not just behind closed doors but also in public. It won’t be long until the family is all spotted out together.”