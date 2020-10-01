Kris Jenner has been accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit by her former security guard.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been accused of sexual harassment, racial and gender discrimination and wrongful termination by the former employee, who is identified as Marc McWilliams in the court documents.

The documents, obtained by PEOPLE, claim that Jenner “embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature.”

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian — Jenner’s eldest daughter — is also listed as a defendant in the suit. David Shield Security, the private security company McWilliams worked for, is also being sued.

However, Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied McWilliams’ claims against the reality TV star. “Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams,” Singer told PEOPLE.

“His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job,” the statement continued. “McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year ago.”

WHITE HOUSE SEX SCANDALS! 4 SHOCKING REVELATIONS FROM ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS’ BOOK

The statement goes on to address the Poosh founder’s role in the lawsuit, saying: “Although Kourtney is named … she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorney for malicious prosecution.”

McWilliams was hired to work for the reality TV personalities in 2017 and claims that the inappropriate behavior began in May of that year. The former bodyguard claims that Jenner suggested they “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.”

He also claims to have witnessed the momager making “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his coworkers.”

McWilliams was “suspended” from working alongside Jenner in September 2018 but did continue to provide security for the the mom of three. He was eventually “terminated” from Jenner’s security protection team on September 12, 2018.

According to the filing, McWilliams believes he is “entitled to punitive and exemplary damages in an amount as yet unascertained but sufficient to punish and make an example of defendants, and each of them.”

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

The lawsuit comes weeks after Jenner’s family confirmed that KUWTK would be coming to an end in 2021. Kim Kardashian made the shocking announcement on Instagram, writing, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years,” the statement read.

“Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she concluded.