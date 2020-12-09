Spilling the tea. After this week’s candid Red Table Talk interview, Lori Loughlin ‘s daughter, Olivia Jade , is enjoying being back in the spotlight — and may be dishing more intimate details in a new tell-all book, OK! has learned.

“After the Facebook Watch show with Jada Pinkett Smith , the offers came flying in. Olivia has been offered several more interviews, reality shows and even a book opportunity. She is putting together her own team and plans to make her own decisions moving forward without the input of her mother,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“The response to her first interview has been overwhelming. She doesn’t want to throw her mom under the bus, but she is focused on her own future and career . Now she can see light at the end of the tunnel and knows that separating herself from her family, at least professionally, is the right move,” a friend adds. “Her social media influencer status is still huge, and sponsors will be returning soon. She doesn’t plan to return to college but rather focus on building her lifestyle and beauty brands. There is more to Olivia than just this scandal. A book will let her really go into detail and tell her entire life story.”

The YouTube star broke her silence on Tuesday, December 8, about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents in prison on an episode of Red Table Talk with Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Olivia Jade confirmed that she has yet to see either of her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, as they both began serving their sentences behind bars. She also noted this is a good time for her mom, 56, to reflect and learn from her previous mistakes.

While admitting she knew what her parents were up to and apologizing for not recognizing her privilege, Olivia Jade called the whole situation a “really eye-opening experience.” She added, “Although there’s a lot of negativity around it and a lot of mistakes and wrongdoings, it’s led me to have a completely different outlook on a lot of situations.”

OLIVIA JADE ‘DIDN’T SEE THE WRONG’ IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL — WATCH INTERVIEW

As Olivia Jade reflected on the scam that unjustly placed her at the University of Southern California, she honestly admitted: “I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege. So when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong. I was in my own bubble, focusing on my own comfortable world.”

The young influencer said her shamed family will grow and evolve from their past mistakes. “I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” she confessed. While she defended her parents — stating “my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids. I just want to help my kids.’ I think they thought it was normal” — Olivia Jade seems to be more focused on herself and her career while her parents remain behind bars.

REELZ SPECIAL DIGS DEEP INTO FELICITY HUFFMAN & LORI LOUGHLIN’S COLLEGE BRIBE SCANDAL

Loughlin and Giannulli took a guilty plea in May after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team — a sport neither child had ever played. The Full House alum began her two-month sentence on Friday, October 30, and will have to complete 100 hours of community service when she’s released. The 56-year-old also had to pay a hefty fine of $150,000.

The father of two began his five-month prison sentence on Thursday, November 19, and will have to complete 250 hours of community service and two years of supervised release. He also had to pay a whopping fine of $250,000.