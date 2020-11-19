Time to pay the price. Lori Loughlin‘s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reported to prison on Thursday, November 19, after pleading guilty for his part in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

According to Associated Press, the 57-year-old — who grew out his beard prior to his jail time (below) and even shaved his head the day before heading to the big house — surrendered to The Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif. His wife began her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on October 30.

The couple was arrested as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. The fashion designer and Full House alum, 56, were accused of paying $500,000 to get daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, but both girls had never played the sport.

While they initially pleaded not guilty, Loughlin and Giannulli had a change of heart and took a plea deal. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud the following May.

The actress is sentenced to serve her two months in federal prison, pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she’s released. Giannulli will spend five months in prison and has been ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 and complete two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

The past year has not been easy for the family of four, as their financial and legal burdens continued to worsen. “It’s definitely shaken things up in their relationship, and not for the better, but they’re going to get through it,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “They’ll do their time, and then decide as a family how to move forward.”

Shortly after their guilty plea, a source noted the Summerland alum and her husband wanted to push off the trial and sentencing so they could be with their children. “Even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source dished at the time. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.

“Lori and Mossimo felt going to trial would just be reckless,” they added. “It was going to get ugly.”

While Loughlin has been trying to stay positive behind bars, a source told OK! she’s finding her time rather difficult. “This is Lori’s worst nightmare in so many ways, and she’s scared and lonely beyond belief right now,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Going into this sentence, she was putting on a brave face and saying she was focused and pleased to be getting it over and done with,” the source continued. “But Lori’s not as tough as she pretends to be.

“Lori is finding out the hard way that she has to be humble, pay her dues and act like any other felon who’s serving her debt to society,” the source added. “She’s lonely, ashamed and incredibly sad that her life has come to this — but at the same time, she knows it could have been so much worse.”

“Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged,” another source told Us Weekly.

While Loughlin and Giannulli were dealing with their bombshell trial, daughters Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, had to deal with the nasty backlash on the outside. Now that the trial is over, both girls are glad “negative press around them” is “gone so they can finally move on.”