Well, we can’t expect her to stay at home all day! The eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Isabella Rose Giannulli, was spotting relaxing at the beach over the weekend to distract herself from all the family drama, Page Six reported.

The 22-year-old was seen strolling with friends at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif. The influencer walked with a male friend in addition to stopping for something to eat with her pals in town. Isabella wore a comfortably oversized white sweatshirt that said “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me?” referring to the Pussycat Doll’s song “Don’t Cha.”

On top of their parents being in jail, Isabella’s 21-year-old sister, Olivia Jade, has had some extra trouble on her plate — her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, was arrested for a DUI in September.

OLIVIA JADE & ISABELLA GIANNULLI KICKED OUT OF USC SORORITY AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Loughlin reported to prison last month, while her husband entered prison on November 19. The girls have been finding their parents’ sentences difficult. “It’s just a nightmare for them,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting.”

Before they were sentenced, Loughlin was concerned about being jailed at the same time as her husband as she wanted “one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” a source told Us Weekly in May.

Olivia Jade, who is a YouTube star, has been having a hard time dealing with the whole ordeal. A source told PEOPLE in August that “her career has been affected because of decisions her parents made. But they are still her parents. She has to find forgiveness for them, and she will always love them.”

WHO IS OLIVIA JADE? 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LORI LOUGHLIN‘S DAUGHTER

“In turn, she hopes that as she finds forgiveness for her parents, her fans will not be as judgmental about her,” the insider said.

The couple was caught red-handed last year in the college admissions scandal to get their girls into the University of Southern California. The duo paid William Rick Singer $500,000 to make it appear as though they were successful rowers — even though they never played the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli initially denied their involvement but eventually came clean. Loughlin’s sentence includes two months jail time, a $150,000 fine, two years supervised release and 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli will face five months in jail, pay a $250,000 fine, have two years supervised release and participate in 250 hours of community service.

LORI LOUGHLIN LIES: HOW EX-‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR LANDED HERSELF IN COLLEGE SCANDAL IN 12 CLICKS

Loughlin may be released in time to spend Christmas with her family, but at the moment, the 90210 alum’s only communication with Giannulli is “updates from the girls.”

While Giannulli grew out a beard and shaved his head when he entered prison, Loughlin has “made several friends” in jail, but is “finding out the hard way that she has to be humble, pay her dues and act like any other felon who’s serving her debt to society.”

“She’s lonely, ashamed and incredibly sad that her life has come to this — but at the same time, she knows it could have been so much worse,” an insider spilled to OK! earlier this month.