While Aunt Becky wasn’t on set, Lori Loughlin was still there in spirit.

Candace Cameron Bure — who played DJ Tanner on Full House and Fuller House — seemingly revealed that Loughlin, 56, sent her flowers and a card after they wrapped the series finale of the Netflix sitcom in 2019. Bure took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 15, to share the flowers and letter from Loughlin.

The note reads: “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you.” The blonde beauty also shared behind-the-scenes photos of DJ and Steve — who is played by Scott Weinger — from their wedding day.

Cameron Bure, 44, posted a video of the cast and crew celebrating the emotional final day of filming and wrote: “One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House. 5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears. I miss you all so much! #SheWolfPack #friendsforever #FullerHouse #family.”

Costars Andrea Barber took to the comments section and wrote: “I have ALL the emotions today. 😭 I need a big hug like that from you again!” while Bob Saget responded, “All good things must come to an end. ❤️❤️❤️.” Soni Bringas wrote, “Feels like forever ago 😭😭❤️❤️,” and John Brotherton added, “Buckets of love ♥️🤙.”

Loughlin reprised her role as Aunt Becky for several episodes of the five-season sitcom. However, Netflix cut ties with the actress after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal in November 2019. Uncle Jesse — who was played by John Stamos — said Aunt Becky was “in Nebraska helping out her mother” to explain Loughlin’s sudden departure.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to get daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, but both girls had never played the sport. While Loughlin and her husband originally pleaded not guilty, they changed their minds and took a plea deal in May. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin — who reported to prison on Friday, October 30 — will serve two months in federal prison and has been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she’s released. Giannulli has been ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears. It’s only two months but she’s dreading it,” a source told Us Weekly about Loughlin’s prison sentence. “Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

“She‘s already a complete wreck and the thought of being locked up during Thanksgiving and Christmas is really messing with her head,” an insider previously told In Touch. “It’s a nightmare.”

While the Full House cast has mostly remained silent about the nationwide scandal, Bure noted, “Family sticks together no matter what” at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. “They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

Stamos also recently shared a throwback pic with the sitcom crew — which included Loughlin — and wrote: “#Fbf A Full House reunion. (60th, I think).” Bella responded to the touching post with a red heart emoji.