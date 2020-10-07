Murderer Chris Watts‘ house in Weld County, Colo., will be left abandoned, a new document exclusively obtained by OK! reveals.

According to the papers, Weld County withdrew Watt’s home from auction in June after trying to unload it, so now it will just sit there unused forever. “Now therefore, pursuant to C.R.S. 38-38-109(3)(b), the above-mentioned Notice of Election and Demand for Sale by Public Trustee is hereby withdrawn,” the document reads.

“It’s not getting any bids because people know the sordid history of the house, and nobody wants it,” Denver-based bankruptcy attorney Clark Dray, who works with foreclosures, said. “It just sits in limbo until [a creditor] comes along and tries a foreclosure again.”

Watts and his wife, Shanann Watts, purchased the home for $399,954 in May 2013. According to Realtor.com, the house is now worth $648,100.

These days, the 35-year-old is keeping busy while he is locked up behind bars. Watts killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in 2018.

“He got a lot of letters at first,” a source told PEOPLE. “Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He has nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having pen pals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact.

“They have compassion on him, despite what he did,” the insider shared. “He gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically. He responds because he doesn’t have anything better to do.”

In a new Netflix documentary called American Murder: The Family Next Door, which began streaming on Netflix on September 30, Watts’ text messages with his wife were revealed.

“He can’t see it, and he’ll probably never see it,” another insider told the outlet. “He’s curious about it, but he hates even knowing that his texts are out there for the public to read. It brings back awful memories of 2018 for him.

“Chris knows that every part of his life is out there for public consumption,” the insider added. “He hates it. It makes him feel a lot of shame. But he also knows that he brought it upon himself.”

Watts is currently behind bars at the maximum-security prison Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis.