Through thick and thin: According to an OK! insider, a rough year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — including inter-family strife, a move across the pond and a devastating miscarriage — has only strengthened their bond.

After Meghan, 39, revealed she and Harry, 36, had miscarried in July, the Duke and Duchess “were quite overwhelmed by the outpouring of compassion. The sheer scale of messages, electronic and handwritten, was nothing short of astounding.”

The response not only “validated their decision to go public a thousand times over,” says the insider, it also helped the parents of 19-month-old Archie grow even closer.

“Harry has been an absolute rock for Meghan, and vice versa,” the insider adds of the couple, who’ve been recovering from the family tragedy.

“They’ve come out of it stronger than ever,” continues the insider. “They’re determined to put this behind them and try for another baby at the earliest opportunity. But more than anything else, it’s really underlined how they belong together as soulmates.”

The world was shocked after Meghan candidly and so bravely shared her and her husband’s loss in a New York Times op-ed published last month, on November 25.

While the two were hesitant to share their experience, Harry and Meghan hoped their story would help others in their healing process while the duo tried to heal themselves.

As OK! previously reported , “They kept their miscarriage private for months because it was very painful and not anything that they knew if they would ever want to share,” a source previously disclosed. “They both seemed shocked at how painful it was. Meghan was ready to share now because so many women go through the same thing in silence.”

Harry and Meghan’s decision to share the extremely personal matter with the public strays away from royal norms, which emphasize keeping political and personal matters hidden behind closed doors. “She talked about the taboo of miscarriage,” Ruth Bender Atik — the national director of the Miscarriage Association in the U.K. — said. “And I know that’s something that concerns a lot of people. And she talked about her feelings of both physical and emotional pain — for Harry too. It’s important to realize that partners are affected.”