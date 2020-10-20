Where in the world is Ryan Seacrest? The talk host was MIA from Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, October 20, for the second day in a row. During the show, Kelly Ripa finally addressed the elephant in the room.

“We’re all being very cautious these days … awaiting Ryan’s COVID results,” she said. Of course, fans were immediately concerned about the busiest man in Hollywood. One person wrote, “Glad that you are taking this seriously. I hope Ryan is OK. Kelly, you can hold your own for sure,” while another echoed, “Wishing the very best for Ryan.” A third user added, “@ryanseacrest is missed every time he’s not on with Kelly Ripa. Glad you’re being cautious though that’s awesome.”

However, it’s interesting to note that Seacrest’s test results didn’t come back sooner, and if he really was just waiting around, he could have joined in via Zoom from his home. The radio host has been filming American Idol recently, but it’s unclear if he is still on set or potentially was exposed to any COVID cases there.

Seacrest later tested negative for COVID-19, a source told PEOPLE. The podcast host “had a minimal cough, and out of precaution wanted to make sure he had a negative test before going back to Live, which he did. He will be back in the chair tomorrow.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

On October 19, the Instagram account for the ABC morning show wrote, “Live now! Ryan took the day off.” However, fans were concerned about the 45-year-old’s health. “Hope Ryan is OK. 2020 sucks,” one person said. A second follower added, “Ryan sure has taken a lot of days off and sick days. Is he OK?”

“This have never happened before in the history of the show,” a source exclusively told OK! yesterday, after his absence. “One of the hosts is missing, and the other offers no explanation! Whenever Kelly or Ryan or the both of them are not able to do the show a replacement host is booked well in advance. The show even has a list of ’emergency’ contacts, people that live in New York and can jump in with no notice if either Kelly or Ryan become sick at the last minute and cannot do the show. But neither happened this morning. Even the staff are in dark as to where Ryan is. For Kelly to say nothing to the audience is very strange. Normally her husband Mark [Consuelos] would jump in and cohost, but Mark is away filming at the moment. Something is up.”

A few months ago, Seacrest had fans worried when he appeared to slur his words on live television. “Is Ryan Seacrest OK? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway,” one person wrote on Twitter. A second user added, “I’m a speech-language pathologist and just watched Ryan Seacrest at the end of the American Idol show. His right eye and corner of the right side of his mouth both appeared to droop on air. He seemed disoriented momentarily and his speech sounded slurred.”

ARIEL WINTER, LEIGHTON MEESTER & MORE STARS SHINE ON ABC UPFRONTS RED CARPET

At the time, Seacrest’s rep just explained that he was exhausted. “Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his rep told PEOPLE. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

“Ryan isn’t getting any younger and between his radio show, Live and American Idol, the man needs a break,” a friend dished to OK!.