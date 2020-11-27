With the holidays approaching, it’s easy to forgo your diet and splurge on cake, candy, macaroni and cheese, chicken wings and so much more. However, Maikai Nutrition is here to help this holiday season — whether it’s helping you reach your weight goal or just tone your body, CLA 2000 mg is the perfect supplement to start taking.

There are many added benefits to incorporating CLA 2000 mg into your daily routine, such as enhanced muscle growth, a faster metabolism — which can help any person who is trying to lose weight — and less body fat.

“CLAs reduce the risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure and decrease blood cholesterol levels. Combined with exercise and proper diet, CLA may improve your weight loss efforts and lower body fat levels. It might also increases your metabolic rate, helping your body burn fat more easily,” their website reads.

“Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is the name given to the group of chemicals found in the fatty acid called linoleic acid,” the website continues. “A few of the major sources of CLA in the diet include full-fat dairy products, beef and butter. Although most people think of these foods as ‘unhealthy’ sources of saturated fat, they also provide essential CLA, which is a type of polyunsaturated fat that we must obtain from our diets.”

In order to function, the body needs to take in all three types of fats — even saturated fats! The supplements provide you with good fat and has been shown to improve lean mass-to-body fat ratio.

“CLA is known for blocking weight gain and helping build muscle, and it’s almost exclusively found in high-quality beef and butter from healthy, grass-fed cows or other animals,” the website reads.

By taking just 152-212 milligrams for non-vegetarian women and men (CLA is found in animal products, so vegan and vegetarians usually have lower levels), it will help you improve digestion, reduce food allergies and sensitivities and even reverse atherosclerosis — the hardening of the arteries.

So, what are you waiting for? It would be a great idea to start taking CLA 2000 mg right after that scrumptious Thanksgiving meal! Click here to purchase.