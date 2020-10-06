TikTok star Bryce Hall has found himself in some serious trouble along with some other members of The Sway Boys after the group ganged up on someone and beat them down. The incident was was so bad that cops were called at the scene.

The group’s scuffle with an unknown man broke outside of Mel’s Diner in California. Hall was involved in the violence along with fellow Sway members Nick Bean, Jaden Hossler, Jordan Rodriguez and Josh Richards.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO JONBENET RAMSEY? CATCH UP ON ‘THE KILLING OF JONBENET: THE FINAL SUSPECTS’

The incident took place on September 23 and has been caught on tape. According to TMZ, Hall had his power turned off while throwing a massive quarantine party. TMZ was told that Hossler and Rodriguez were the ones throwing punches.

The video made it evident that someone uttered homophobic slurs at least three times. Witnesses told the publication that Bean was quite drunk and seemed out of control.

The fight was triggered after Bean allegedly put a cone under an unknown person’s car. Things got nasty when the person confronted the group.

WHITE HOUSE SEX SCANDALS! 4 SHOCKING REVELATIONS FROM ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS’ BOOK

Cops showed up at the scene and spoke to the person who was beaten up. However, TMZ was told that no one involved in the incident wanted to cooperate or press any charges.

“We don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves,” Hall wrote.

Naturally, followers were upset with Hall’s behavior. One person wrote, “Embarrassing, aren’t you supposed to be a role model?” while another added, “He’s out here wanting to get cancelled again. Seriously when will you learn to not be problematic?”

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

A third user wrote, “OK defend yourself but this seems like about 6 guys on one? Defend yourself one on one.”

However, some users were quick to defend the star. “Influencer or not he’s human, if you throw a punch at him or his friends, or whoever that isn’t at fault, he’s not gonna stare at you and apologize,” one commenter said.

“OK before you all got off about role models etc … Just remember you weren’t there and don’t know the full story,” a second chimed in.

Now that does seem like a nasty affair!