CBS News was undeterred from posting the 60 Minutes interviews after President Donald Trump uploaded his own interview as well as Vice President Mike Pence‘s earlier on in the week.

As election day draws near, it was time for the network to air the interviews with Trump, Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lesley Stahl, questioned the President on his health care plan. According to Trump, the healthcare plan is fully developed, and he is waiting to see if the Supreme Court decides to axe Obamacare. “I hope that they end it,” he said. “If they end it, people with pre-existing conditions will be stranded, and that’s just a fact,” Stahl pointed out. The President claimed that he won’t “do anything” unless “pre-existing conditions [are] covered.”

“I think we’ve done a great job with COVID,” the President said about how he has handled the pandemic. When Stahl pointed out that COVID-19 cases have risen, the President said it’s because so much testing is taking place. “The fake news media loves to say ‘cases are up,’ the fact is we’ve done a very, very, very good job.”

The President felt that Joe Biden has been getting easier questions. He repeated claims that the Obama administration spied on his campaign. “We can’t put on things we can’t verify,” Stahl reminded the President. “You can’t put it on because it’s bad for Biden,” he quipped.

The President believes that his abrasive social media presence is more of a help to his campaign than a hindrance. “If I didn’t have social media, I’d have no way of getting out my voice.” He told Stahl she “discredited herself” when she reminded the President of a previous encounter they had — and complained about receiving “tough questions.”

Trump abruptly ended the interview when someone off-camera reminded them of the time constraint.

Meanwhile, if elected, Joe Biden would become the oldest President in American history. “I’m in good shape,” Biden replied to Norah O’Donnell. The reporter asked the 77-year-old about his choice for Vice President, and if Harris would be ready to step in. Biden cited her “values,” and said she is “smart as a devil” and is “really principled” as reasons why he believes Harris could step up should something happen to him.

Biden previously said the country needs some “revolutionary institutional changes.” Among those changes is how institutional racism is dealt with. “For example, one of the hardest things, beyond police issues, there’s the issue of accumulation of wealth. There’s an awful lot of black Americans who are equally as qualified as white Americans, based on the same statues they’re in, in terms of their economic opportunity, but they don’t get a chance.”

Another change Biden suggests is making every corporation pay a minimum of 15 percent tax, which would raise over $400 billion. “I can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion, I can make sure every single person qualifies [for] community college, and we still have a lot of money left over.”

Biden has not ruled out the prospect of increasing the number of justices in the Supreme Court if elected, as the Republicans hold a majority, but is not a fan of court-packing. Biden, instead, would prefer to put together a commission of constitutional scholars of “Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” and will ask them to come back to him with recommendations as to “how to reform the court system because it is getting out of whack.”

“The last thing we need to do is just turn the Supreme Court into political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want. Presidents come and go, Supreme Court Justices stay for generations.”

While Biden plans on raising taxes for some, “nobody making less than $400,000 dollars will pay a penny more in tax under my proposal.” This comes with a plan to create several trillion dollars in new spending over the next decade to provide economic relief, education and healthcare. He plans to undo the tax cuts for corporations and wealthy citizens, and raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent.

Harris and Biden did not see eye to eye on certain political topics in the past, as she is considered “the most liberal United States senator.” Harris has supported the new green deal for climate change, medicare for all and legalizing marijuana, all of which Biden is against. Still, the senator said she would not have worked with Biden if she did not agree with everything on the bill.

“Our plan includes expanding on everything that Joe, together with President Obama, created with the Affordable Care Act.”