CBS News is not impressed with President Donald Trump after The White House posted his 60 Minutes interview on Facebook, ahead of its scheduled release day on Sunday, October 25.

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” the network said in a statement.

After days of threatening to post the interview, and targeting interviewer, Lesley Stahl, the President shared the interview on Thursday, October 22. He then posted Vice President Mike Pence’s interview, too.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA,” the President captioned the video.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

CBS News said that both the network and The White House recorded the interview, but The White House was doing so for archival purposes.

Stahl asked the President if he was ready for “tough questions” at the start of the interview, to which Trump responded he only wanted her to be “fair.”

“But you’re OK with some tough questions?” she clarified.

“No, I’m not,” he replied.

He later said that the way she started the interview, asking about “tough questions” — which included asking Trump about how he has handled the pandemic — was “no way to talk.” The President accused her of being biased against him and being “negative.”

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Trump abruptly ended the interview when someone off-camera informed him that Pence was ready for their joint interview with the reporter.

“Well, I think we have enough,” he said. “I think we have enough of an interview here. OK? That’s enough. Let’s go, let’s go.”

CBS News pointed out that the segment is “widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week.”

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

“Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend,” CBS News added.

It was clear the President was not happy with the interview after it was filmed on Tuesday, October 20. The same day he posted a video of Stahl on Twitter without a mask on. “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” he wrote. “Much more to come.”

An insider explained to CNN that the image was of Stahl with producers right after the President ended the interview, and that she had not yet gone back to her belongings to put her face mask on. According to the source, she wore a mask from the time she entered The White House until the interview began.

The 60 Minutes interviews with Trump and Pence are still due to air on Sunday, along with interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.