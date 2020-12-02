The husband of recently deceased social media influencer Alexis Sharkey is dealing with more than just grief from the loss of his wife. Tom Sharkey said he himself is receiving death threats in the wake of Alexis’ shocking passing.

“It’s horrible. People are talking tons of crap. I’m getting death threats and stuff,” he told ABC-13 and insisted that, although his wife wasn’t always the picture-perfect person she portrayed on Instagram, their marriage itself was a happy one.

Alexis, 26, was found dead on November 28 with her nude body discovered off the side of a Houston road. Sharkey had only moved to Houston with her husband in January, and her friend Tanya Ricardo told local news that the pair were going through a rough patch in their relationship.

“Recently, she opened up to us about it and divorce was being filed,” Ricardo shared. “She was a very private person. She didn’t share a lot about what was going on at home.”

REMEMBERING ALEXIS SHARKEY: 6 OF HER BEST INSTAGRAM MOMENTS

Tom Sharkey doesn’t agree with that assessment, and claims that they were not headed for divorce. He described to the news outlet how life with the woman he called “my everything” really was.

“She wasn’t happy. She was stressed. I would cuddle her to try to make her strong. She was an amazing woman…she really was,” he explained of Alexis, who had over 200,000 social media followers and enjoyed posting about hair care and beauty. “There’s always other sides to everything. I was the one holding her, cuddling her, and building her back up.

“I don’t need to set the record straight. I’ll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife.”

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

As for the circumstances surrounding Alexis’ tragic death, Tom says he is fully cooperating with authorities and has turned over all records of his wife’s texts, emails and phone calls.

Though details are scarce regarding Alexis’ whereabouts before her body was discovered, Tom said that during their last interaction he told her not to drive. “We didn’t fight when she left. I just told her she couldn’t drive under the influence,” he said. “She left anyhow. This is where we’re at.”

He didn’t offer up any other specifics and, according to ABC-13, abruptly ended the conversation.

“I’m sorry. I’m not a jerk,” he concluded. “I’m just destroyed.”