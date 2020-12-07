The mother of late Netflix star Daisy Coleman has taken her own life just four months after her 23-year-old daughter committed suicide.

“We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide,” the sexual assault prevention organization founded by Daisy posted on Instagram.

REMEMBERING INFLUENCER ALEXIS SHARKEY: 6 OF HER BEST INSTAGRAM MOMENTS

Daisy’s father tragically died in a car accident when she was a young girl, and her brother, Tristan, sadly died in a car accident in 2018.

“The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than she could face most days,” the statement read.

“Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented bodybuilder. More than anything she loved and believed in her children.”

Daisy, who was featured in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, about rape victims and specifically the harassment that she endured in her small town of Maryville, Mo.

ELLIOT PAGE‘S WIFE SUPPORTS HIS COMING OUT: SEE 5 OF THEIR SWEETEST SNAPS

When she was only 14-years-old, Daisy claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man who left her wearing only a T-shirt for hours outside of her home in freezing temperatures after he attacked her. The man was never prosecuted for his actions.

She became an advocate for sexual assault survivors before her death earlier this year. Melinda was the one who revealed that her daughter had died by suicide.

“My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight,” the grieving mother posted via Facebook on August 4. “If you saw crazy/messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

OUT & PROUD! FROM ELLIOT PAGE TO LAVERNE COX, MEET INSPIRING TRANSGENDER CELEBS

The SafeBAE post concluded that “It is no accident that she [Melinda] created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan and Charlie,” Melinda’s surviving sons.