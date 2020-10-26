Sun’s out, bun’s out! Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown shared a sneaky naked snap on Instagram on Friday, October 23, while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Views,” she simply captioned the photo, which showed her leaning over an infinity pool. There was no bikini in sight, as her back and a hint of her booty lay above the water.

Several stars took to the comment section to compliment the 26-year-old.

“OKAYYYY HANNAH BBBBBB,” Demi Lovato wrote, while Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss hyped her up with four fire emojis.

But not everyone was impressed with the nude shot. “I didn’t need to see this,” her brother, Patrick Brown, commented. “You forgot to put your bathing suit on!” one user joked.

Others saw the naked snap as Brown trying to get the attention of ex Tyler Cameron. “Tyler C has entered the chat,” a fan joked.

The sultry snap comes days after she revealed that she is single. In fact, it could be her way of trying to grab the attention of Mr. Right. Earlier in the month, Brown took a chance on love, but we’re not so sure if it paid off just yet.

After she and a stranger shared a moment walking down the street in L.A. she decided to be bold and put herself out there. “This beautiful specimen of a human walked by me. He was so cute, we kind of smiled at each other I think,” she said on her Instagram story.

She was too nervous to approach the mystery man in the moment, so decided to leave a note on his car. “I said, ‘We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime,'” she explained. “Maybe we’ll show our kids this someday. And our grandkids. Lol.”

She “freaked out and ran like a crazy person” when the potential new flame walked to his car and saw the note. “He’s reading the note. If you could see, I have pit stains. S**t I’m scared,” she said.

She hasn’t given an update on whether or not he called her, so… stay tuned!

The former beauty pageant queen has been looking for love for some time now.

She appeared on The Bachelorette in 2019 and got engaged to Jed Wyatt, but later called off the engagement. She then reunited with runner up Cameron for a short while. The couple sparked rumors that they reunited after it was revealed that they quarantined together.

“We were just under pressure the whole time and some of it is our fault because we played into it. We were having fun with it. … I was in a hurt place. You were in a hurt place. … We’ve gone through a lot together, and this [was] our first time hanging out and I just wanted to work on it being a friendship,” he told Us Weekly earlier in the month about their time in quarantine.

Brown said that they never kissed even though they spent “18 days in the same bed.”

If the nude snap was a ploy to lure in a new man, let’s just say that Hannah certainly has our attention!