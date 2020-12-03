Kelly Clarkson Looks Slim & Sexy, Sings 'No Tears Left To Cry' Amid Divorce Drama: Watch

Sending a message, much? Amid ongoing divorce drama with ex Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson covered Ariana Grande’s song “No Tears Left to Cry” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, December 3, and sported her slimmer physique while on stage.

During the performance, the 38-year-old rocked a patterned dress and black tights while belting out the breakup bop on television.

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the video. One person wrote, “Kelly just slaying every song she covers and stealing our hearts! Made that song a whole lot better! Killing it, Queen Kelly!” while another echoed, “Still after 20 years, she serves. A timeless queen.” A third user added, “Kelly Clarkson can sing ANY song and absolutely kill it. What a talent and voice! Love her!”

IS KELLY CLARKSON‘S EX BRANDON BLACKSTOCK A SERIAL CHEATER? INSIDE HIS SHADY PAST

The blonde beauty sings, “Right now, I’m in a state of mine / I wanna be in like all of the time / Ain’t got no tears left to cry / So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up / Lovin I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up.”

Clearly, the pop star was very into the tune, which could be indicative of what she’s been going through lately with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Earlier this week, the talk show host got honest with her viewers about her split. “It’s horrible,” she told Alicia Keys and Glennon Doyle. “There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest part for me.

“You know, I always think as women especially, we’re trained — Alicia and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about,” she said.

The Grammy winner also won primary physical custody of her two kids, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, whom she shares with Blackstock, 43.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in the case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the document read, referring to Clarkson.

However, Blackstock now requests $436K a month, which covers both child and spousal support, PEOPLE reported on November 30, adding that Blackstock has been “unreasonable” in his demands.

“Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses,” a source told the outlet, “but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.”

Despite the messy situation, Clarkson seems to be doing better than ever and even flaunted her weight loss on The Voice earlier this week.

A NEW BEGINNING? KELLY CLARKSON ‘SWOONING’ OVER BRETT ELDREDGE, SAYS SOURCE

“Last night’s looks on @NBCTheVoice,” Clarkson captioned a snap of herself rocking a red leather coat with a black tight dress underneath, along with black boots. “Wearing @ysl @anthonyvaccarello. Mua: @gloglomakeup. Hair: @robertramoshair. Stylist: @cdicelove13. -Team KC.”

It looks like Clarkson is ~stronger~ than ever!