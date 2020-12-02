It’s been a rough few months for Kelly Clarkson after she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June. The singer has been keeping busy with her talk show along with being a judge on The Voice, but it seems like she just can’t catch a break.

On the Monday, November 30, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the blonde beauty — who shares daughter River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock — got candid about how the split has affected her life. “It’s horrible,” she told Alicia Keys and Glennon Doyle. “There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest part for me.

“You know, I always think as women especially, we’re trained — Alicia and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about,” she said.

“This isn’t happiness, and we both deserve better,” Clarkson added. “That line so hit home for me: I don’t want this for everyone in this scenario right now.”

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner won primary physical custody of her kids. “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in the case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the document read, referring to Clarkson.

As a result, Blackstock, 43, now requests $436K a month, which covers both child and spousal support, PEOPLE reported on November 30, adding that Blackstock has been “unreasonable” in his demands.

“Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses,” a source told the outlet, “but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.”

“He’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” the insider shared.

In late November, the talk show host gave some insight as to why her seven-year marriage crumbled. “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad,’” she revealed. “Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

The court documents about primary custody also stated there are “issues of trust” between the former flames, which might allude to Blackstock’s shady past.

The talent manager has been accused multiple times of cheating on Clarkson and his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

In 2013, family friend Jerry Reed claimed Blackstock was “running around on” his first wife, whom he was married to from 2001-2012, the Daily Mail reported. Blackstock and Clarkson started dating in 2012 — the same year he finalized the divorce with his first wife.

After Blackstock and Clarkson tied the knot in October 2013, rumors swirled again that Blackstock was cheating on the pop star.

“[At an afterparty], Brandon approached a group of my friends and I and bought us drinks. We all went back to his hotel room and had more drinks. My friends left but I stayed behind and yes, we had sex that night,” a source claimed, according to CelebrityDirtyLaundry.com.

“I even asked him about Kelly and his reply was, ‘She ain’t gotta know. This kind of thing happens in this business all the time,’” the insider said.

However, Clarkson set the record straight about her hubby on Twitter at the time. “Keep hearing random rumors of me & Brandon splitting or that’s he’s cheating on me. Stop with all the lying please,” she stated.

Blackstock’s ex-wife also said the claims were “ridiculous.”

Unfortunately, the hearsay didn’t stop, and two years later, The Dirty claimed that Blackstock is a “serial cheater.” Adding fuel to the fire, Blackstock was reportedly a “chronic flirt” with women at his management company, Starstruck Company.

“Kelly’s suspected Brandon of cheating on her for a long, long time. Whenever she confronted him about it, he denied it. But Kelly was never completely convinced. Her feeling was that, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” The National Enquirer reported.

Ever since Clarkson and Blackstock went their separate ways, things have been tense between them. So much so, the pair was supposed to spend the holidays together, but it seems like it’s out of the question now.

“The original plan was to try to co-parent amicably and even spend Thanksgiving and Christmas Day together,” a source exclusively told OK!. “But they’re at each other’s throats — so a truce before the festivities begin is looking unlikely.”

However, things seem to be looking up for the mom of two since she has her eyes on country star Brett Eldredge, 34, who she collaborated with on their new Christmas bop, “Under the Mistletoe.”

“They spent lots of time together in the studio and on the phone, and really bonded while they were cutting this sexy song,” another insider told OK!, adding that “there was some flirting going on.”

“Kelly’s swooning over Brett’s handsome face and gentlemanly manners. On the one hand, it’s just what she needs for her confidence,” the insider added.

Despite Clarkson’s sticky situation, she is “finally starting to look forward to the future,” the source noted.