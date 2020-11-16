If teenage Donald Trump Jr. could advise his adult self, let’s just say… not much would change.

In fact, one of Don Jr.’s yearbook quotes explains a lot about what he’s learned from his father, Donald Trump, over the years. “It takes a big man to admit he’s wrong and I’m not a big man. -Fletch,” reads a quote underneath a portrait of his younger self on a page, obtained exclusively by OK!, from his yearbook.

Don Jr. attended The Hill School, a boarding school located in Pottstown, Pa., before enrolling at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, the 42-year-old shared some other inspirational notes. “Fortune knocks at everyone’s door once in a life, but in a good many cases the man is in a neighboring saloon and does not hear her. -Mark Twain,” one reads.

“It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we’ve got a full tank of gas, half a pocket of cigarettes, it’s dark and we’re wearing sunglasses. Hit it. -The Blues Brothers,” another says.

Of course, Don Jr. couldn’t help but give a shout-out to his pals. “Thanks for everything: DT, IT, ET, IT, MZ, MZ, FT, MT, BC, DC, and everyone else. I love you all!” he wrote, seemingly referring to his father, his sister Ivanka Trump and his brother Eric Trump. “To all my friends, you know who you are. Thanks for memories.”

Don Jr. also listed his nicknames — Snon, Stank, Don, Trumpie, DT, Jr. — in addition to his extracurricular activities. “The Record (Editor-in-Chief), Dial (Photography Editor), Prefect, 5 Year Boy, East Coast Club, Ski Club, Sailing Club, Gun Club (President), Canine Club, 70’s Revival Club, Student Activities, Hockey, Lacrosse,” the list reads.

It’s no surprise that Trump’s son will never admit he’s wrong, since his father seems to do it all the time as the 45th President of the United States. Joe Biden won the recent election, but Donald Sr. refuses to concede and acknowledge that his time in office is over.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Donald Sr. wrote on November 15. However, the former reality star quickly took his remarks back and clarified what he meant. “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” he wrote. “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Meanwhile, Don Jr. has had his father’s back and tweeted on November 5 that Donald Sr. should go “to total war over this election.”

“It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!” he added.

Aubrey O’Day also came forward and dished about what Don Jr. was really like during their scandalous affair. “[Don Jr.] absolutely loved me and was trying to have a baby with me (again, I have receipts), so I’m pretty sure the delusional one here is you,” she wrote in November. In recent days, the Danity Kane singer said Don Jr. “discussed” releasing naked pictures of her in an effort to silence her. She also said that the two “did drugs together.”