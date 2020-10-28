Convicted murderer Chris Watts has revealed points of contention within his marriage prior to the killing of his late wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Speaking from his Wisconsin prison cell, Watts admitted that Shanann had been estranged from his parents at the time of her murder, allegedly thinking that they were deliberately intending to do harm to their grandchildren — and, what’s more, his parents were equally distraught over their son’s relationship with a woman they thought was abusive and not good enough for him.

OK! has learned that, according to Watts, Shanann had come to believe that her mother-in-law, Cindy Watts, wanted to harm their younger daughter, Celeste — or at the very least, was not being properly cautious of her health issues. The child, who had a nut allergy, was allegedly served ice cream with peanut chips by her grandmother one summer night, resulting in a furious text from Shanann to Chris accusing his mother of being reckless with the little girl’s life for the sole purpose of upsetting Shanann.

“You should call your dad and tell him you did not appreciate your mom putting your daughter at risk today,” she fumed. “She’s evil and willing to risk your daughter’s life just to get under my skin. You and your dad are no different if you are ok with her behavior. There’s nothing wrong with me and l’m not crazy. I just love my kids way too much.”

Watts attempted to placate his wife by saying he would text his father about the matter, writing back to Shanann: “l will call him and tell him what I think about this. lt’s not f**king cool at all because it is the kids. I will set this right.”

However, matters only got worse. His parents subsequently blocked Shanann on Facebook, causing her to rant that they had cut her and the children off, and a few days later they opted not to attend a party for or even reach out to Celeste on her birthday.

“Truth came out last night,” wrote Shanann in text messages obtained by OK!. “l didn’t create no dagger between you and your dad. That was done by your mom and your dad. And I won’t change a thing. My daughters life is way more important and you better believe I wanted to say a whole lot more than I did. But I was being the bigger person and protecting Bella.

“I didn’t tell your dad not to come to party. l didn’t tell him not to text, or call your daughter or [sic] her birthday, I didn’t tell him to start acting like he only has two grandkids instead of 4. I didn’t block your family on [Facebook], he did. Myself and your kids have nothing to say to them. They do.”

The situation was quickly dialed up, as Shanann wrote: “They owe your kids their life. Your parent’s home isn’t a safe zone. Your mom isn’t safe! You can let them tell you what you want, but I didn’t tell anyone to stop loving your kids or stop acting like it. He did that not me. You can believe I created this dagger but I didn’t do that. I stood up for our kids I advocated and protected our children. I don’t ever want to hear l’m sorry I killed your kid because I was stupid. That would kill me.

“These kids are my world and I have to protect them from the evil of the world. I shouldn’t have to protect them from evil family. Our kids deserve the same love and attention the other kids get. Nothing less. I’m not accepting l’m sorry from your mom. Bc she doesn’t mean it and she knew what she was doing. I made it very clear not to eat it around Celeste Bc she doesn’t understand way before that happened.

Shanann went on to say that “something changed” between her and Chris. She added, “I am not going to be treated this way for having the balls to protect our family and kids.”

Watts seemed to be in agreement with his wife, admitting his mom “truly screwed up in a huge way,” but then added: “l’m sorry for the way l’ve been acting, it’s just been in my head and I haven’t been right at all.”

In the early morning hours of August 13, 2018, Watts killed Shanann as well as his two little girls and unborn son Nico. The disgraced father is currently serving out a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wis.