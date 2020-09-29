Nudity, twerking and cucumbers, oh my! A house party during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic got so out of control, the footage ended up on Pornhub.

“Califreaknik” is what promoter Donny2Real called his giant quarantine bash in Rialto, Calif., over Labor Day weekend. The soirée quickly took a sharp turn, with women — not wearing a mask — dancing topless with dollar bills raining down on them.

The cover charge ranged from $50-$100, but if you were a woman who came topless, you were allowed free entry. It is reported that hundreds of people attended the holiday party.

While women began to take everything off, the cameras started to roll. One women is seen simulating oral sex on a cucumber while the crowd cheered on in sheer excitement.

The video footage from the party quickly made its way to adult porn site Pornhub.com.

Police in Rialto, Calif., were not pleased when they heard news of the party. They told TMZ that “cops responded to the property due to the large party, and several hundred people were in attendance before police broke it up.”

The outlet is also reporting that police officers heard multiple gunshots a couple blocks away while they were trying to break up the get-together, and that someone was shot multiple times. Rialto PD did say that the “victim was associated with the party in some way.”

The shooter has not been arrested, according to TMZ, and the Rialto police are looking to take legal action against the party promoter.

Celebs are also throwing caution to the wind during the ongoing pandemic. Superstars Justin Bieber, 26, and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, recently hosted a star-studded bash at their lavish mansion.

The party was on Sunday, August 23, at their Beverly Hills abode. A-list guests including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Jaden Smith. The guests didn’t seem to be adhering to social-distancing guidelines, as they were all seen hugging each other upon arrival.

Baldwin looked adorable in jean shorts and a black tank top, while the ‘Intentions’ singer rocked a patterned outfit with a backwards hat.