Rapper Eve, whose real name is Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper, will leave The Talk after four seasons.

The co-host made the announcement on-air on Monday, November 2. She explained that the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions are a big part of her decision to walk away from the show.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

“I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family,” she explained.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood teased her costar and told her to “hurry up” and have a baby “so I can be an auntie.”

“We’re trying,” Eve replied. “We’re working on it!”

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever.”

She thanked her co-hosts, Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t,” Eve joked. “It would just make it so much easier.”

Inaba hugged Eve’s screen after she made the announcement. “Real friends support each other,” Inaba said. “We all support her.”

Osbourne told her that she loves and respects her “always always always.”

“There is a big place here for you always in my heart,” Osbourne added. “I just want you to be happy.”

This is not the first time Eve has gotten candid about her marriage and personal life on the show.

Over the summer, she brought up that she had agonizing conversations about race with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, after the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests.

“These conversations have to be had,” she explained.

“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice versa, with my husband.”

Fans suspected that this was the first time they had a candid chat of this nature, despite the fact that they tied the knot in 2014.

“We have had many conversations because I’ve been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations you must have — that’s just natural. So, this is not the first one,” she said.

She is a stepmom to his four children from a previous relationship. Eve joined the show in 2017. CBS confirmed to Page Six that the rapper will leave the network.