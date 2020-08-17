A former assistant from Ellen DeGeneres’ troubled show is striking while the drama is hot by pitching a tell-all behind-the-scenes book that will make The Devil Wears Prada read like Mary Poppins, OK! has learned.

“The only books that are selling at the moment are [Donald] Trump books, but the exception to that rule is a book on Ellen. This assistant kept a diary detailing all the shocking incidents that took place at the show and has turned those notes into a novel with the working title, The Devil Wears Covergirl, (a reference to Ellen’s cosmetic deal),” sources tell OK!.

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS REVEALS HE’S STICKING BY ELLEN DEGENERES’ SIDE AMID CONTROVERSY

“Because everyone that worked on the show had a non-disclosure agreement in their contract, the book will be a fictional account of working at a TV show hosted by a gay-lady comedian. But have no doubt, it is clear who the book is about,” the insider continued.

On August 11, a former camera assistant from The Ellen DeGeneres Show compared the talk show’s work environment to The Devil Wears Prada. The 2006 film focuses on a cruel managing editor of a magazine — played by Meryl Streep — who is rude to her staff. “I worked there for a little over a year. Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year,” the ex-staffer said during an interview on the Australian radio show, Stav, Abby & Matt.

The former employee also revealed the strict rules DeGeneres, 62, had in place behind the scenes. “Most people are told, ‘When Ellen enters the room, you and your entire crew need to leave,’” she continued. “Sometimes her bodyguards come forward first, and you kind of see them and you know to leave, and that’s it.”

GAG ORDER: EMBATTLED & UNDER INVESTIGATION ELLEN DEMANDS STAFF STOP TALKING TO THE PRESS

The ex-worker also claimed the staff worked 10-hour days in addition to a plethora of other problems. “It’s basic rights; being paid overtime, water on a hot day,” she said. “If you ask for that, you’re told, well, there’s the door.”

In July 2020, Buzzfeed News spoke with former staffers from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they claimed the set was “the definition of a toxic work environment” and “that ‘be kind’ bulls–t only happens when the cameras are on.” Additionally, the people who were interviewed claimed there were incidents of racism and workplace harassment on set.

Following the accusations, other staffers have come forward with their experiences with the comedian. DJ Tony Okungbowa, who was the in-house DJ until he left in 2013, said he “did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment” and he “stand[s] with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

PORTIA DE ROSSI: ELLEN IS ‘DOING GREAT’ AMID CONTROVERSY

Meanwhile, former producer Hedda Muskat claimed DeGeneres was a “toxic” host and Muskat was “repeatedly sidelined in favor of a younger male producer and slowly stripped of responsibilities like writing her own segments.” Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett tweeted that he knew “more than one who were treated horribly by [Ellen],” adding that it was “common knowledge.”

After all the accusations and allegations flooded out, the Finding Dory star issued a memo to her team on July 30, where she apologized for her previous actions.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.

RADIO HOST HOWARD STERN ADVISES ELLEN DEGENERES TO CHANGE HER WHOLE IMAGE

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case,” she added. “And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Clearly, DeGeneres is trying to keep busy. Over the weekend, DeGeneres was spotted with her pal Kevin Hart — who has publicly stuck up for the Louisiana native. The two ate and drank at at a restaurant in California, where they were photographed having an intense conversation.