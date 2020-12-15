Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is not doing well in prison as she is losing weight and hair and is not being shielded properly from COVID-19.

Maxwell, who is Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice, was arrested in July and accused of trafficking girls and young women for her and Epstein to exploit. She is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and had to quarantine last month when a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Maxwell’s lawyers slammed the “onerous” conditions she’s in, such as being woken up every 15 minutes by a flashlight to ensure she’s still alive, regular strip searches and being fed bland meals, which consist of bread and butter.

Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote that while everything may be within BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) policy now, for the first six weeks of her incarceration, it was not. Maxwell was in isolation and did not have access to education, leisure programs, movies, religious services and other amenities.

However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons insists that Maxwell is well cared for and has maintained a healthy weight.

Meanwhile, Maxwell also proposed a $28.5 billion bail package as she continued to maintain her innocence. Maxwell’s team have asked that her bail application is sealed to protect her friends and family members who signed the bond as “they are legitimately afraid that if their identities become public, they will be subjected to the same relentless media scrutiny and threats that Ms. Maxwell has experienced,” the filing reads. Her team made note of death threats made online, most of which seem to have come from Twitter.

The filing, which was submitted on December 8, will not be sealed, but the names of Maxwell’s friends and family have been redacted.

Maxwell said in a filing that she and her husband would post $22.5 million bail — which will be forfeited if she flees. The rest will be paid by loved ones as she still maintains her innocence. A previous bail request was denied in July as she was deemed a flight-risk.

“Ms. Maxwell is not the person the media has portrayed her to be, far from it,” the filing said. “Ms. Maxwell wants to stay in New York and have her day in court so that she can clear her name and return to her family.”

Maxwell is awaiting her trial in July 2021 but is still pleading not guilty for aiding Epstein in grooming underage girls and pleaded not guilty to perjury. Maxwell will face up to 35 years in prison if she’s convicted.

Prosecutors have until December 16 to respond to Maxwell’s filing.